Jennifer Aniston & Reese Witherspoon Reenact "Friends" Scene

Before co-starring in The Morning Show, real-life besties Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon played sisters on Friends. Now the the actresses have re-enacted one of Rachel and Jill Green's classic scenes while promoting their new series. "One of the best parts of working with Jen is reliving my favorite lines from #FRIENDS!" the 43-year-old Witherspoon wrote this past weekend on Instagram alongside a clip from a recent joint interview they did.

In the video, Aniston asks Witherspoon as they're looking at an old photo of themselves on the Friends set, "Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" Witherspoon responds, "Well, we could say the line...Do you remember your line?" After Witherspoon whispers it to her, Aniston declares, "You can't have Ross!" Witherspoon responds, "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy."