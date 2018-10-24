Jennifer Garner Dating Wealthy Businessman After Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner is dating again following her split from second husband Ben Affleck.

Us Weekly reports that the 46-year-old actress has been seeing 40-year-old businessman John Miller for the past six months. "It’s getting pretty serious," one source says, while another insider adds, "Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship." Miller is also a divorcée and the CEO of CaliGroup, which owns a robotics firm as well as a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants.

Us Weekly also notes that Miller, who's father to a 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, has met Garner's three kids. He's also--uh oh!--still technically married to concert violinist Caroline Campbell. The two separated in 2014 after nine years of marriage.

