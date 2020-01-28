Jessica Simpson's Touching Photo of Kobe Bryant Crash Site

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson had a heartbreaking view of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash site from their yard, Page Six reports.

Simpson posted a beautiful image from their yard of the mountainous area on Instagram, that shows rays of sun coming through the clouds. “Eric took this photo from our backyard right after the accident happened where Kobe, his daughter, and other beautiful souls were lifted up to be with God for eternity,” Simpson, 39, captioned a photo of the Los Angeles-area sky on Instagram.

“We could see the emergency helicopters flying over our house and I felt the loss. I felt the power in the sky of the heavens parting to make room for the greatest of angels to rise.” Bryan, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday morning when their helicopter crashed while traveling to a youth basketball game.

Click Here to read more.