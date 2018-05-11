Jilted Woman Sends Date 65,000 Texts, Bathes in His Tub

There's nothing funny about stalking--especially in cases like this.

But it turns out hell really hath no fury like a 31-year-old Arizona woman scorned!

This week, Jacqueline Ades was arrested and charged with stalking after allegedly sending 65,000 texts to a millionaire she went on just one date with last year after meeting him on a dating app. The messages included such sweet nothings as "Don’t ever try to leave me," "I'll kill you" and "I don’t wanna be a murderer.”

Ades also parked outside the man's Paradise Valley home in July and December of last year before finally breaking into his residence last month to take a bath.

Ades has told authorities she was simply "crazy" and "in love."

Video of Woman accused of stalking Paradise Valley man she met online

