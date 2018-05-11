Jilted Woman Sends Date 65,000 Texts, Bathes in His Tub
Tells authorities she was simply "crazy" and "in love."
May 11, 2018
There's nothing funny about stalking--especially in cases like this.
But it turns out hell really hath no fury like a 31-year-old Arizona woman scorned!
This week, Jacqueline Ades was arrested and charged with stalking after allegedly sending 65,000 texts to a millionaire she went on just one date with last year after meeting him on a dating app. The messages included such sweet nothings as "Don’t ever try to leave me," "I'll kill you" and "I don’t wanna be a murderer.”
Ades also parked outside the man's Paradise Valley home in July and December of last year before finally breaking into his residence last month to take a bath.
Ades has told authorities she was simply "crazy" and "in love."
