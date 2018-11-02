Jimmy Kimmel Told Parents to Eat Their Kids’ Halloween Candy (Again)

For the eighth year in a row, Jimmy Kimmel convinced parents to film their kids while telling them they ate all of their Halloween candy.

In this year’s edition of the segment, there was a mix of kids that believed--and didn’t believe--that their parents betrayed them. Highlights included one little boy telling his parents that they are “gonna get sick,” a second boy screaming at the top of his lungs and a little girl telling her mom, “I’m so disappointed at you.” On the flip side, one little girl sweetly said she forgave her mom and an older boy called Kimmel “a fricken idiot.” The clip hilariously ends with a non-believer saying, “Wait, Jimmy Kimmel.

How many years of you think you’re gonna get away with this?”