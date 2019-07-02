Joey Chestnut Will Gain 24 Pounds in 10 Minutes During July 4 Hot Dog Eating Competition

On July 4, the world's best competitive eater, Joey Chestnut, will attempt to win another Nathan's hot dog eating contest at New York's Coney Island. In a new interview with The Blast, he reveals that he typically gains 24 pounds during the 10-minute competition.

Last year, he won his 11th Nathan's championship by downing 74 hot dogs, and admits that he and his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Miki Sudo (she won last year's Nathan's event on the women's side), celebrate victories by rehydrating and sleeping.

He also has the world eating records in a number of other categories (Twinkies, glazed donuts, tacos, etc).

