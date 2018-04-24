John Mayer Gives "Smokey-Eye" Makeup Tutorial on Instagram

John Mayer is no mere musician. He's also a self-proclained 'ladies man', an expensive watch connoisseur, a dispenser of skin-care advice, and, now...makeup tutor?

On Instagram Story Sunday, Mayer demonstrated how to properly apply a smokey-eyed look to one's orbital area. “This is where guys get it wrong: They go too heavy,” the singer says while applying the first layer to his eye.

“Notice how I’m impressing you with my light touch.”

Ummm...yeah, whatever you say John...

