Journey Fire Bassist & Drummer Over "Corporate Coup d'Etat"

Talk about going "Separate Ways!" Journey founding member and guitarist Neal Schon, along with longtime member Jonathan Cain, have fired founding bassist Ross Valory and drummer Steve Smith, accusing them of attempting a “corporate coup d’état” in hopes of gaining control over the band’s brand, Ultimate Classic Rock reports.

Court documents revealed that the ousted members had not-so-"Faithfully" tried to assume control of a legal entity called Nightmare Productions, which they believed held the legal rights to the Journey name. However, former singer Steve Perry had signed an agreement with Schon and Cain in 1998 that gave them "the sole, exclusive, irrevocable right to control the Journey Mark, including the Journey name.”

Valory and Smith tried to "hold the Journey name hostage and set themselves up with a guaranteed income stream after they stop performing," Schon's lawyer said. Schon and Cain say they now "are not willing to perform with them again," and are suing them for $10 million. The remaining Journey members are still on tour with The Pretenders, and say they will make their dates by adding "top musicians” to fill out the band.

They presumably also said to Valory and Smith, "I'll Be Alright Without You."

