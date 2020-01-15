JUST ANNOUNCED: Bon Jovi and Bryan Adams Coming to St. Louis

Just announced this morning, Bon Jovi are bringing their 2020 tour to St. Louis on Thursday, July 23 at Enterprise Center. Bryan Adams will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24 at 10am.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Bon Jovi have broken every touring record imaginable, topped every chart, and received every accolade, and now has their sights set on kicking off 2020 with new music and touring. The Grammy Award winning band announced the Bon Jovi 2020 Tour today, presented by Live Nation, will start in the U.S. this June and play arenas across America.