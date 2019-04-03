Just Thinking About Coffee Can Arouse the Brain, Study Says

Some new research out of the University of Toronto should be exciting for java junkies. According to HealthDay News, the recently-published study shows that just thinking about coffee can arouse people's brains. "People often encounter coffee-related cues, or think about coffee, without actually ingesting it," associate professor of management Sam Maglio says in a press release.

"We wanted to see if there was an association between coffee and arousal such that if we simply expose people to coffee-related cues, their physiological arousal would increase, as it would if they had actually drank coffee." It turned out that when people--particularly in Western culture--were exposed to coffee-related cues, they thought in more concrete terms.

The study was published in the April issue of the journal Consciousness and Cognition.