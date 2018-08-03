Justin Timberlake Co-Creates Game Show That Could Give Out $20 Million
So I guess singer, dancer, actor and author wasn't enough for Justin Timberlake.
Now he's adding game-show producer to his credits.
Timberlake will be an executive producer for Spin the Wheel, on which players will answer trivia questions in hopes of winning more than $20 million. Dax Shepard will serve as the host.
The specifics haven't been announced but the show involves contestants answering pop-culture trivia questions and spining a giant, 40-foot wheel.
Spin the Wheel will air on FOX during the upcoming season.
