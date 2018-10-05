Justin Timberlake Loves Your Shoes!

Justin Timberlake has an impressive résumé. He’s a singer, songwriter, actor, dancer, multiple Grammy and Emmy winner and — professional shoe shopper?

In a new interview in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, Timberlake reveals that he’s typically the curator of his wife Jessica Biel‘s shoe selection.

“A lot of times I’ll push her to try something, like, ‘You should own a pair of Jordans, just because,'” Timberlake, 37, tells PEOPLE. “I do a lot of her shoe shopping; I love women’s shoes.”

When it comes to red carpet style, he knows all eyes are on Biel and he does whatever he can to be a good-looking date.

“I make sure that I coordinate with my wife, for sure,” he says when asked if he and Biel ever match their outfits on the red carpet. “It’s like what they say about partner dancing: frame her. Be there to be the frame!”

But his style advice isn’t just reserved for Biel. He says he’s already building up an impressive collection of pieces to give to their 3-year-old son, Silas, one day. “He’s built just like me, so there are two things — my Jordans and my Levi’s—that I’ll probably pass down to him,” Timberlake says.

