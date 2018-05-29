Justin Timberlake Visits Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor

On Friday, Justin Timberlake visited one of the survivors of the deadly Santa Fe High School shooting.

Entertainment Tonight reports that Timberlake dropped by the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center and surprised 16-year-old Sarah Salazar, who was shot multiple times when a 17-year-old classmate opened fire on her and her peers, killing 10 and wounding her and nine others. Salazar's mother Sonia Lopez-Puentes posted a photo of Timberlake sitting next to the smiling teen on Facebook.

"Justin Timberlake visited Sarah Salazar this morning and brought her a gift. He brought his tour T-shirts!" she captioned the shot. Timberlake was in Texas last week for his Man of the Woods tour.

