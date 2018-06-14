Kate Hudson Once Drunkenly FaceTimed "Every Man" From Her Past

Kate Hudson has revealed that she once drunk dialed all of the men she's ever been involved with. "There was one night in Ibiza... I woke up and I had FaceTimed 50 men from my past," she recalled at Popsugar's Play/Ground event.

"It was like every man in my [phone] I had FaceTimed at 3 in the morning. One of them I had FaceTimed 15 times. Honestly, it was liberating, because I had never done anything like that before."

Hudson also shared that her go-to drink is vodka and that only one of the men she's hooked up with was someone she worked with. "My dad told me never sleep with your co-stars, and I listened... except once," she admitted.

Hudson is currently expecting her third child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa.

Click Here to read more.