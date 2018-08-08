Kathleen Turner is Angry and She's Not Going To Take It Any Longer

Kathleen Turner gave a scorched-earth interview to Vulture on Tuesday, dissing everyone from Elizabeth Taylor to the cast of Friends.

"I’ll be quite honest...I didn’t feel very welcomed by the [Friends] cast," the 64-year-old Oscar nominee said about playing Helena Handbasket, Chandler's transgender parent on the hit sitcom. "The Friends actors were such a clique--but I don’t think my experience with them was unique. I think it was simply that they were such a tight little group that nobody from the outside mattered." However, she added, "I do respect the camaraderie they had. You can see camaraderie on the screen."

As for working with Burt Reynolds, she doesn't mince words;

'It was terrible. The first day Burt came in he made me cry. He said something about not taking second place to a woman. His behavior was shocking. It never occurred to me that I wasn’t someone’s equal. I left the room sobbing. I called my husband and said, “I don’t know what to do.” He said, “You just do the job.” It got to be very hostile because the crew began taking sides. But as for the performance, I was able to put the negativity aside. I’m not convinced Burt was."

Elizabeth Taylor apparently wasn't one of her favorite actresses:

"I don’t think she was very skilled. And Edward Albee disliked the film (Who's Afraif of Virgina Woolf?) intensely. In the play, when George comes in he pours himself a drink and then nurses that drink the whole evening. The film got that completely wrong. Taylor and Richard Burton are drunk and screaming at each other the whole time. I heard somebody once say [about the film], “I get this at home. Why would I go see it?” But I was lucky that I got to do the play myself and show the humor in it for God’s sake. Luck has a big part in anyone’s career, yeah?"

Wow....and Nicolas Cage (who whe worked with on Peggy Sue Got Married):

"He [Nicolas Cage] was very difficult on set. But the director allowed what Nicolas wanted to do with his role, so I wasn’t in a position to do much except play with what I’d been given. If anything, it [Cage’s portrayal] only further illustrated my character’s disillusionment with the past. The way I saw it was, yeah, he was that as#####."

