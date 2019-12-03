Katy Perry Launches '25 Days of Cozy' Christmas Countdown

Katy Perry announced on Sunday (Dec. 1) that she's ringing in the holiday season with her "25 Days of Cozy" Christmas countdown on her website.

"Kicking off 25 Days of Cozy with fun surprises for you!" the pop star tweeted alongside a link to the countdown site, which features a clickable advent calendar on a pastel pink background.

For the first day of Christmas, Perry shared a festive pin-up photo of herself lounging poolside on a bright yellow chaise while wearing a decidedly sexy Santa suit. For the second day of the season, the star premiered the official music video for "Cozy Little Christmas".

