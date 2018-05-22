Katy Perry Says Meghan's Wedding Gown Needed "1 More Fitting"

Katy Perry thinks Meghan Markle's wedding dress wasn't as good as it could've been. "I would have done one more fitting," Perry told ET on Sunday about Markle’s minimalist Givenchy gown.

"I’m never not going to tell the truth! One more fitting, but I love you." Despite her dress diss, Perry added that she's a huge fan of the former Suits star.

"I’m so happy for them, and, you know, I don’t know them from Adam, but it’s amazing what she’s doing with all this, her humanitarian efforts," Perry explained. "You know, the fact that she’s a proud feminist, I love all that. I support her as another woman and love her and wish them both well."

