Katy Perry & Team Ordered to Pay $2.78 Million in “Dark Horse” Copyright Suit

Three days after a federal jury ruled that Katy Perry's 2013 hit "Dark Horse" had improperly copied another artist's song, the pop star has been ordered to pay $2.78 million in damages. The fees will be split between Perry and Capitol Records, which released the song as part of Perry’s 2013 Prism album, with the pop singer on the hook for $550,000.

The jury awarded the sizable sum to Christian rapper Marcus Gray--who performs under the stage name "Flame"--and his two co-writers on the 2009 single "Joyful Noise.”

Listen to this and it's pretty obvious why the jury did what they did.