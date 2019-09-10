"The Kelly Clarkson Show" Debuts with Steve Carell

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered Monday, and the host opened, unsurprisingly, with a song: Dolly Parton's "9 to 5."

Steve Carell appeared next to announce the host's name, revisiting the famous waxing scene from his movie The 40-Year-Old Virgin. "Live on tape from Universal Studios in Hollywood, ladies and gentleman, ahhhhh, Kelly Clarkson!" Carell screamed. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was the show's first guest, a late substitute for the injured Kevin Hart. Clarkson then previewed other presumably regular segments, including "Rad Human," a tribute to community do-gooders, and a segment where she Skyped with some moms whose viral social media posts she enjoyed while sipping wine.

As Jezebel's Maria Sherman put it, "People seem to enjoy talk shows reserved for the aggressively likable (Clarkson) in conversation with the extremely endearing (The Rock). I suppose it’s nice to tune in and turn off your brain in the mid-afternoon to laugh at cheap jokes and forget about the world for 60 minutes. Ellen is on right afterward."

Click Here to read more.