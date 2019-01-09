Kevin Hart Again Insists He's "Over" Hosting This Year's Oscars

For (hopefully) the last time, Kevin Hart won't host the Oscars!

The 39-year-old comedian doubled down on insisting he's not the man for the job during a Wednesday appearance on Good Morning America. "I'm over it," Hart said multiple times. "There's no more conversation about it...I'm over that. I'm over the moment." He added, "It's hard to predict what can happen. I don't want people to think there's a thing about me and the Academy."

As for critics' claims that his apologies for his past homophobic tweets have fallen short, Hart said, "I'm not giving no more explanation of who I am. I'm just done...If you didn't [hear the apology], I don't know what you're looking for. I'm a good person, I love to love. If you don't see that, then it's a problem with you."