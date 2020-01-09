Kids Are Using DoorDash Instead of Eating Home Cooked Meals

On a recent Sunday evening in Tacoma, Washington, Shelley Jones Davis was making chili for her family when she heard the doorbell ring. She soon found out that her 15-year-old daughter had subverted her home-cooked supper plans by ordering Thai takeout from DoorDash--a practice that's become annoyingly commonplace in households throughout the U.S. And it's not the teens who are paying--it's the parents.

To wit, Dena Singer says she came home one recent weekend to find her 17-year-old son, Michael, had used DoorDash to order date-night fettuccine Alfredo for him and his girlfriend. "They are on all these apps," Dena, who lives in New Jersey, tells The Wall Street Journal. "Us parents are paying."

Los Angeles mom Shavon Turner, whose home-cooked meals often lose out to Chipotle, adds, "The younger generation of kids don’t appreciate home-cooked meals as much because they’re so addicted to the salt, sugar and oil that’s in the prepared foods of the world."

