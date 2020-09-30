Kids Have Said "I'm Bored" 6 Times a Day During the Pandemic

Maybe parents have forgotten this trick: When your kid says they're bored, just say, "Well, I've got some chores you could help with." You won't see them again for two weeks . . .

A new poll found that during the pandemic, kids have said "I'm bored" an average of six times a day . . . or roughly 1,200 times since March.

Here are five more quick stats on parenting during the pandemic . . .

1. Parents have dealt with five meltdowns or temper tantrums a week this year.

2. Kids have also caused an average of six EPIC MESSES during the pandemic.

3. 77% of parents get suspicious if their child is too quiet for too long. Because they're probably up to something.

4. 81% of parents have heard a weird noise or thud, followed by a statement like, "It's nothing" or "we're fine."

5. 84% of parents have allowed their kids to have more screen time than usual this year.

