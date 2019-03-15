Kindness Counts: Greg Hewitt Donates Blood as a Random Act of Kindness

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center has experienced a huge impact on area blood donations due to the harsh winter we have experienced this year. The MVRBC had to cancel over 86 blood drives over the past few weeks, which means a loss of more than 2,800 donations, as well as over 700 cancellations at donor centers.

Debbie Monterrey and Greg Hewitt recently attended a blood drive at The American Eagle Credit Union in Soulard last week to promote the need for donations. Help support the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center and make a donation today!

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the greater St. Louis area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. We at KMOX and KEZK are helping them celebrate this milestone over the next few months by promoting their #KindnessCounts campaign throughout the community. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union, KMOX and KEZK.