Kindness Counts: Rock Steady Boxing O'Fallon Illinois

We will be engaging with various community organizations and initiatives throughout the metro area over the next few months - one of which is Rock Steady Boxing O'Fallon Illinois. This small non-profit organization was started in 2016 by Deb Belsheim to help a group of men and women (including her own father) fight the debilitating affects of Parkinson's Disease.

This is no regular gym. RSBO classes are only available to individuals with Parkinson's Disease. "Parkinson's causes unique symptoms. Our boxers enjoy the camaraderie that comes from being around others with PD. They get one another," explains Belsheim. Though participants are called boxers, the program encompasses so much more than non-contact boxing. Ropes, bands, balls and free weights are incorporated into workouts purposefully designed for those with PD. There are even activities that focus on cognition and memory led by one of the boxers, a former speech language pathologist. The boxers work hard, and it shows. Participants notice improved flexibility, strength, range of motion, coordination and balance.

Everyone involved with RSBO, from corner people who keep our boxers safe, to coaches Deb and her administrative staff, is a volunteer. Boxers are asked to pay a monthly participation fee, but no one is turned away if they are unable to do so. Contributions from those in the community who understand the challenges associated with PD are welcomed and necessary to fund this important, beneficial and life-changing program.

