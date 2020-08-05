Kraft Is Trying to Make Macaroni-and-Cheese a Breakfast Food
56% of parents are letting their kids eat it for breakfast
I guess we're at the point in the pandemic where ALL rules are out the window. Because macaroni-and-cheese now counts as a BREAKFAST FOOD.
A survey by Kraft found 56% of parents are letting their kids eat it for breakfast more often right now. So Kraft is embracing the idea by giving out special-edition boxes that say "Macaroni & Cheese BREAKFAST" instead of "Macaroni & Cheese Dinner."
You can enter to win one by tweeting out "#KMCforBreakfast" and "#Sweepstakes". Each box comes with a magnet that lists different breakfast recipes . . . like topping it with bacon and eggs, or crumbled sausage.
The secret to a stress-free morning? Kraft Mac & Cheese!— Kraft Macaroni & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) August 4, 2020
Tweet #KMCforBreakfast and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win Kraft Mac & Cheese for Breakfast. We'll give 10 boxes to @FeedTheChildren each time the hashtag is used. NoPurNec.18+VoidWhereProhib https://t.co/L3bD7p8wpK pic.twitter.com/G0AFIrVnEh