Kraft Is Trying to Make Macaroni-and-Cheese a Breakfast Food

I guess we're at the point in the pandemic where ALL rules are out the window. Because macaroni-and-cheese now counts as a BREAKFAST FOOD.

A survey by Kraft found 56% of parents are letting their kids eat it for breakfast more often right now. So Kraft is embracing the idea by giving out special-edition boxes that say "Macaroni & Cheese BREAKFAST" instead of "Macaroni & Cheese Dinner."

You can enter to win one by tweeting out "#KMCforBreakfast" and "#Sweepstakes". Each box comes with a magnet that lists different breakfast recipes . . . like topping it with bacon and eggs, or crumbled sausage.