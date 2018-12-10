Lady Gaga Tweets Emotional Reaction to Grammy Nominations

Lady Gaga scored five nominations for 2019's Grammy Awards, including a best pop solo performance nod for the piano version of "Joanne." A Star Is Born's smash hit "Shallow" is up for four trophies: record of the year, song of the year, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media.

The songstress took to Twitter Friday evening (Dec. 7) to express gratitude for the acknowledgement. "I am so deeply moved I've been in tears all morning," she wrote. "Thank you to the Recording Academy for recognizing our 'Shallow' from A Star Is Born in four categories including Record and Song of the Year! And thank you deeply for nominating my piano version of 'Joanne,' a song I sang while I was recovering from many issues, a moment that revived me, a song about family and loss. I love you and I love my fans so so very much. Thank you for this honor."

She also shouted out her co-star, "true artist and musician" Bradley Cooper. "I couldn't be more proud of the friendship and power of his artistry and to stand with him," she added.

See below.