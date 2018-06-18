Large Bear Spotted in Ballwin Over The Weekend

Add Ballwin to the list of cities within the metro area where a citizen has encountered a bear.

Yes, we have bears in Missouri...and several have shown up recently within residential areas.

The latest sighting of a large black bear occured last night in Ballwin.

There have also been bear sightings recently in Festus and Pevely.

Ballwin police have contacted the Missouri Department of Conservation about the bear, and are urging residents to call dispatch at 636-227-9636 if they see the animal,