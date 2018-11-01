Leftover Halloween Candy Is an Extortionist Parent's Best Friend

Parental bribery season is upon us.

November 1, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

Got a bunch of leftover Halloween candy? Great: Now you can use it to bribe your kids into not behaving badly for the next several months.

"Maybe we’ll just use it as cruel parental totems for the next few months, extorting a week of good behavior in exchange for a miniature Twix bar," writes Damon Young of the website Very Smart Brothas.

"Either way, Halloween is nothing but a secret candy come-up for people with kids--especially when you have small children, and you already don’t give them any candy and they have absolutely no say over anything. They are powerless!"

Interesting take...what's yours?

