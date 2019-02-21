LIFEHACK 101: How to Maneuver Through a Crowd

Whether youre trying to get through a dense airport or a concert venue, working your way through a crowd can be a hugely frustrating experience. Here are six tips to help, courtesy of Lifehacker:

Walk through the periphery. If you’re in a stationary crowd and trying to get to the front, take the path of least resistance and walk through the sides.

Gesture your way through. If you’re cutting through a crowd and need someone’s attention without annoying them, just make it clear where you’re going with a simple hand gesture.

Weave through the crowd. Let’s say the perimeter of the crowd is immovable. In that case, instead of pushing people in front of you, do the next best thing and zig-zag through the audience.

Follow someone. See someone headed where you want to go? Let them lead the way, It’s the path of least resistance.

Look at a point in the distance. Keep up the pace and don’t stop, as you’ll only hold up the people behind you.

Don’t touch people. Yes, it may seem like a gentle pat on the shoulder may help you part a crowd, but it’s not always a good move. You don’t know the person you’re going to touch, and you can often startle somebody.

