Lifetime Reuniting 'Facts of Life' Stars for Christmas Movie

You take the good, you take the bad, you take them both and there you have … the holiday season — a time where families reunite to break bread together, argue, and catch up on all their favorite TV specials.

And while the rotation of content may stay mostly the same, Lifetime has a new title that you’ll have to make time for: The Facts of Life stars Kim Fields, Mindy Cohn, Lisa Whelchel, and Nancy McKeon are reuniting in Light Up My Christmas airing Dec. 1.

Fields, who serves as the film’s executive producer, is behind the reunion of the former child stars who she calls “her sisters,” according to PEOPLE, which exclusively announced the news. Based on a true story, the movie tells the story of Emma (Fields), a woman who helps remind her hometown about the importance of embracing the holidays spirit.

“It’s been amazing to work together again and have the ladies’ input on their characters from their wardrobe to names, as well as provide fun inside jokes for fans,” Fields told PEOPLE.

Although their beloved costar Charlotte Rae died in 2018, Fields says she is still part of the movie, thanks to a special tribute.

“I also had the production name the ice-skating rink in the movie after our dear friend,” Fields said of Rae, whose character Mrs. Garrett was spun off from Diff’rent Strokes. We truly are a family so it was great to work together on something new!”

