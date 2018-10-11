Lindsey Buckingham Says Stevie Nicks Forced Him Out of Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham claims his ex-girlfriend Stevie Nicks forced him out of Fleetwood Mac.

Buckingham tells Rolling Stone that he was fired after some exchanges during the band’s set at a MusiCares benefit show in New York City in April. According to Buckingham, manager Irving Azoff told him, “Stevie never wants to be on a stage with you again.” “I called Irving and said, ‘This feels funny,’” the guitarist recalls. “Is Stevie leaving the band, or am I getting kicked out?’” It was at that point Azoff told him he was “getting ousted” and that Nicks gave the rest of the band “an ultimatum: Either you go or she’s gonna go.”

Azoff and the other members of Fleetwood Mac have declined to comment on Buckingham’s account of his dismissal.

