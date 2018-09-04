Lionel Richie Teams With JC Penney For New Home Collection

Well..."Hello".

JC Penney has teamed up with Lionel Richie to create an exclusive home collection designed by the Grammy® award winner.

Available now at JCPenney.com and in select stores this fall, Lionel Richie Home features simple, classic designs with a modern twist inspired by Richie's travels and his own design aesthetic. Richie's namesake brand includes comforters, quilts, sheets, decorative pillows and bath towels designed to coordinate with the retailer's existing JCPenney Home® brand so customers can mix and match products from each collection to create a personal oasis at home.

Richie played an integral role in the design and development of the entire brand, infusing his style and passion for the home into each piece. The Lionel Richie Home collection features simple, elegant designs in a rich color palette including a black three-piece comforter set with gold accents, a classic dark blue three-piece coverlet set, coordinating sheet sets and embroidered towels, to name a few. Sale prices include $129.99 for a queen comforter set, $39.99 for two decorative pillows and $24.99 for two Euro shams.

"Because so much of my career has been spent on the road, home is truly a retreat for me. It's a place where I can relax and spend time with my family and friends," said Richie. "I am passionate about bringing my experiences at some of the world's finest hotels into the fabric and design of my curated home collection so that JCPenney customers can make their home a tranquil, luxurious escape, without spending a fortune."

