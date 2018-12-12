LIST: 10 Holiday-Related Phobias (& How to Avoid Them)

Lots of people dealing with phobias triggered by the holiday spirit

December 12, 2018
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt

ID 106411403 © Roman Stetsyk | Dreamstime.com

Categories: 
Christmas
Features
Greg's Blog
Shows

With Chirstmas getting closer, there are a lot of people dealing with phobias triggered by the holiday spirit. According to Mental Floss, here are 10 of them (and how to deal):

Chionophobia. The fear of snow. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Doronophobia. The fear of receiving-and opening-presents. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Nomophobia. The fear of being unable to use your cell phone. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Dendrophobia. The fear of trees. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Cryophobia. The fear of the cold. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Auroraphobia. Fear of the Northern Lights. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Pedophobia. The fear of children. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Decidophobia. The fear of making decisions. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Ipovlopsychobia. The fear of having your picture taken. Best relieved by: Staying in. 

Cleithrophobia. The fear of being trapped. Best relieved by: Getting out. 

Click Here to read more.

 

Tags: 
Holiday phobias
Greg Hewitt
Greg Hewitt Show

Trish's Dishes