LIST: 10 Holiday-Related Phobias (& How to Avoid Them)

With Chirstmas getting closer, there are a lot of people dealing with phobias triggered by the holiday spirit. According to Mental Floss, here are 10 of them (and how to deal):

Chionophobia. The fear of snow. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Doronophobia. The fear of receiving-and opening-presents. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Nomophobia. The fear of being unable to use your cell phone. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Dendrophobia. The fear of trees. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Cryophobia. The fear of the cold. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Auroraphobia. Fear of the Northern Lights. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Pedophobia. The fear of children. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Decidophobia. The fear of making decisions. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Ipovlopsychobia. The fear of having your picture taken. Best relieved by: Staying in.

Cleithrophobia. The fear of being trapped. Best relieved by: Getting out.

