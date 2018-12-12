LIST: 10 Holiday-Related Phobias (& How to Avoid Them)
Lots of people dealing with phobias triggered by the holiday spirit
With Chirstmas getting closer, there are a lot of people dealing with phobias triggered by the holiday spirit. According to Mental Floss, here are 10 of them (and how to deal):
Chionophobia. The fear of snow. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Doronophobia. The fear of receiving-and opening-presents. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Nomophobia. The fear of being unable to use your cell phone. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Dendrophobia. The fear of trees. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Cryophobia. The fear of the cold. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Auroraphobia. Fear of the Northern Lights. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Pedophobia. The fear of children. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Decidophobia. The fear of making decisions. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Ipovlopsychobia. The fear of having your picture taken. Best relieved by: Staying in.
Cleithrophobia. The fear of being trapped. Best relieved by: Getting out.
