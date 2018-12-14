LIST: The 100 Worst Passwords of 2018
"password"....really?
December 14, 2018
SplashData is out with its list of the most common--read: worst--passwords of 2018, and a certain American president will be pleased to see that his first name made the list.
Here are the 25 worst passwords of 2018.
123456
password
123456789
12345678
12345
111111
1234567
sunshine
qwerty
iloveyou
princess
admin
welcome
666666
abc123
football
123123
monkey
654321
[email protected]#$%^&*
charlie
aa123456
donald
password1
qwerty123
Click Here for the list of 100 passwords you should probably stop using.