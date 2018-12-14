LIST: The 100 Worst Passwords of 2018

SplashData is out with its list of the most common--read: worst--passwords of 2018, and a certain American president will be pleased to see that his first name made the list.

Here are the 25 worst passwords of 2018.

123456

password

123456789

12345678

12345

111111

1234567

sunshine

qwerty

iloveyou

princess

admin

welcome

666666

abc123

football

123123

monkey

654321

[email protected]#$%^&*

charlie

aa123456

donald

password1

qwerty123

Click Here for the list of 100 passwords you should probably stop using.