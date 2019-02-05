LIST: 19 Things We Did in 1997 That Feel Weirdly Outdated Today

Remember when you had to screen your phone calls by waiting to see who was leaving a message on the answering machine? Here are 10 things that people used to do in 1997 that feel incredibly outdated today (check out the full list at the link):

Mail-ordering things from catalogs and waiting weeks for them to come in the mail.

Answering the phone and literally having NO idea who was calling. (Caller ID existed, but was not standard.)

Having to look up movie times in the newspaper.

Calling Blockbuster to make sure the copy of the movie you wanted to see was in stock.

Having to read a weekly tabloid in order to be up-to-date on Hollywood gossip.

Calling an airline to actually book your flight.

Going to internet cafes because there was no free wifi.

Ordering CDs from commercials by phone.

Getting up early to look at the paper to find out what the weather was going to be like.

Having to buy and carry around maps whenever you went on road trips

