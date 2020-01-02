LIST: 20 Things to Look Forward to in 2020

At the end of the year--and in the case of 2019, the decade--it's only natural to look back over the changes and events that shaped our current world. But CNN also took a look ahead at the 20 things you have to look forward to in 2020. Here are the first 10 (you can see the whole list at the link):



The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The games will feature five new sports: Karate, baseball/softball, skateboarding, sports climbing and surfing.

A medley of new movies. Among these are the highly anticipated superhero flicks, Wonder Woman 1984 and Black Widow.

The elections. The 2020 presidential race will be a big one, but 11 states will also be holding gubernatorial elections this year.

The Mars 2020 mission. The Mars 2020 rover will join the Curiosity rover on the Red Planet this year.

A newly opened Washington Monument. After a nearly three-year closure, the historic landmark should be open again by September.

TV like you've never seen it (or paid for it) before. The streaming wars are picking up steam, with several major new entrants debuting this year.

The opening of the Yahoo! Time capsule. The tech company plans to celebrate its 25th anniversary by opening up the digital time capsule it put together, with the help of the public, in 2006.

A total eclipse. A solar eclipse will shade parts of South America in brief darkness on December 14.

Historical anniversaries. These include the 100th anniversary of the end of WWI (January 10); the 400th anniversary of the sailing of the Mayflower (September 6); the 500th anniversary of Magellan's journey through his famous strait (November 28); and the 250th anniversary of the birth of Beethoven (in December.)

A bevy of new books. Among the buzziest books this year are a Hunger Games prequel, and a new one from How Stella Got Her Groove Back author Terry McMillan.

Click Here to read more.