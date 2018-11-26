LIST: The 4 Best Christmas Movie Quotes of All Time

One of the best things about the Christmas season is Christmas movies--especially the films you love rewatching year after year. Toward that end, Us Weekly is out with its picks for the four best Christmas movie quotes of all time:

Elf: "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear."

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation: "If I woke up tomorrow with my head sewn to the carpet, I wouldn’t be more surprised than I am right now."

Love Actually: "Just because it’s Christmas — (and at Christmas you tell the truth) — to me, you are perfect."

A Christmas Story: "You’ll shoot your eye out, kid.”

