LIST: Are These The 10 Best Christmas Songs of All Time?

Post Grad Problems has compiled a list of what they claim to be the undisputed 10 best Christmas songs.

Spoiler alert: Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas” didn’t make the cut.

Here are the songs that did:

“Christmas Eve/Sarajevo” by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

“Have Yourself a Merry Christmas” by Frank Sinatra

“Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town” by Jackson 5

“Christmas Time Is Here” by Vince Guaraldi Trio (from A Charlie Brown Christmas)

“Let It Snow” by Dean Martin

“White Christmas” by Bing Crosby

“This Gift” by 98 Degrees

“Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms

“The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” by Alvin and the Chipmunks

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee

