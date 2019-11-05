LIST: The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals 2019

Black Friday is less than four weeks away, which means it's high time to begin preparing your holiday and personal shopping lists. This year, it falls on November 29, a few days later than in years past. Part of your Black Friday plan should be to check out the early ads from major retailers the likes of Walmart, Target, and Best Buy. The other side of the coin is knowing what sales start early and what's worth buying now versus on Black Friday. So let's start with what you can already get for less and then we'll outline the sales we already know about (and we'll update this as we learn more!).

What Black Friday deals can you shop now?

It's been ages since we were actually forced to wait out in the cold, wee hours of the morning to scramble and fight for big discounts on everything from TVs to toys to electronics. Nowadays, you can shop holiday sales all month long, most of which are at or very close to their Black Friday prices. Here are all the sales we know about so far:

Amazon: As of November 1, Amazon's deals section has been filling up with deals and discounts on popular holiday buys like DNA kits from Ancestry and 23andMe, Echo smart speakers, Samsung TVs, and more. You can expect more new deals every day through and beyond Black Friday.

Ancestry: Get the popular DNA test kit for $59 right now instead of $99. It'll probably drop to $49 on Black Friday, but we think this sale price is well worth it (and it's available on Amazon for the same price).

ASOS: Save up to 60% on over 600 styles while supplies last.

Casper: You can save 10% on your entire order when you buy a mattress through Nov. 4 with the code HOUR.

Kohl's: Use the code AUTUMN20 to save 20% on your order through November 6.

Lands' End: Save 50% on all coats and jackets, and 40% on everything else with the code CHILL.

Levi's: Buy two pairs of jeans and get the second pair for 50% off with the code DOUBLEDEAL through Nov. 6.

Macy's: ake an extra 25% off (or 10% in some departments) with the code FRIEND.

Puro Sound Labs: Get the BT-2200 Kids' Volume-Limiting Headphones (one of our absolute favorites) in pink and purple for $64.99 (Save $15).

REI: Save up to 50% on handpicked deals at the REI Outlet through Nov. 4.

Saks Fifth Avenue: Save up to 40% on the sneak peek sake and the Saks Fifth Avenue Collection. If you order through the app, use the code SAKSAPPSF for 15% off full-price items. And you can always use the code FREESHIP to get free shipping on any order.

Sur La Table: Find discounts on select cookware from brands like Le Creuset, Staub, Cuisinart, and more. (We recommend doing some price comparisons before you buy anything from this sale, as other retailers may have these items for less right now.)

Target: Save up to 40% on furniture (online only), get up to 25% on home goods, and find assorted discounts across all categories.

Walmart: Save up to $100 on select TVs, tech accessories, and toys all month.

Walmart

This year, perhaps to avoid their Black Friday deals being leaked early, Walmart decided to start running sales early. Traditionally, Walmart will unleash its Black Friday deals on Thanksgiving afternoon, giving shoppers some extra time to start shopping there first, before moving to other retailers. Here are some of the best early Deal Drops so far:

23andMe DNA Test Kit—$99 (Originally $199)

Apple Airpods—$144 (Originally $160): This matches the regular sale price and is still a good deal.

KitchenAid 4.5-Qt. Artisan Stand Mixer—$199.99 (Save $60): This is the typical sale price.

PlayStation Slim Fortnite Bundle with Gaming Headphones—$299 (Save $59)

Samsung 65-In. QLED QN 4K UHD Smart TV (2019 model)—$997.99 (Originally $1,799.99): There are many other Samsung QLED deals to be found at Walmart right now as well.

The Pioneer Woman Vintage Speckle 24 Piece Cookware Combo Set—$89.99 (Originally $159.97)

Costco

If you're a Costco member, you're used to saving when you shop. And this Black Friday, Costco is a fantastic deal destination. Their Black Friday ad became publicly available at the end of October, and the 31-page catalogue features deals that run all month, starting November 7 and running through Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are some of our favorites so far:

Starting Nov. 7:Apple Macbook Pro—$1,199 (Originally $1,449)

Starting Nov. 7: Cuisinart 13-Cup Food Processor—$99.99 (Originally $150)

Starting Nov. 7:Bio Bidet Luxury Bidet Seat—$219.99 (Originally $399.99)

Starting Nov. 22: Sony WH-H900N Noise Canceling Headphones—$129.99 (Originally $199.99)

Starting Nov. 22: Sonos Play1 WiFi Smart Speaker Set of 2—$229.99 (Originally $269.99)

Starting Nov. 22:Ring Video Doorbell 2—$129.99 (Originally $189.99)

Microsoft

If you're in the market for an Xbox or a laptop or tablet, Microsoft may be the place to shop on Black Friday. The bulk of their deals will go live at midnight on Thanksgiving, but a few may become available earlier. Here are some of the discounts you can expect:

Starting 11/21: Get up to $200 off the Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10 phones and get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (worth $129).

Starting 11/22: Get the Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover bundle for up to $300 off, starting at $799.

Starting 11/22: Take up to $300 off the Surface Laptop 3, starting at $999.

Starting 11/24: Xbox controllers will be $20 off, starting at $39.99.

Starting 11/28: Save up to $500 on select Surface Book 2, starting at $1,599.

Starting 11/28: All-New Surface Go starting at $299, a flexible, light device made for those on the move.

Amazon

You'll never see a traditional Black Friday ad for Amazon, as every merchant is in charge of its own deals for the shopping weekend and they can change right up until the last minute. However, we're already starting to see big price drops in every category. Here are some of our favorites right now:

Amazon Echo Show 5—$59.99 (Originally $89.99)

Ancestry DNA Test Kit—$59.99 (Originally $99.99)

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum—$299.99 (Originally $499.99)

Instant Pot DUO60 7-in-1 in Red—$59.99 (Originally $99.99)

JBL Flip 5 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in assorted colors—$99.95 (Originally $149.95)

Tineco A11 Hero+ Cordless Stick Vacuum—$259 (Originally $319) with on-page coupon

Best Buy

Best Buy has not yet released any details of price drops you can expect come Black Friday, but they do have some early deals similar to what we're seeing elsewhere. They're also offering free shipping on all orders throughout the holiday shopping season.

Apple Airpods—$144.99 (Originally $160)

Apple Airpods with Wireless Charging Case—$164.99 (Originally $200)

Microsoft Surface Pro 6—$899 (Originally $1,199)

Sony X800G 55-In. LED Smart 4K TV—$499.99 (Originally $799.99)

Target

Target has not yet released their Black Friday ad, and no one else has leaked it yet either. But they are offering free shipping on all orders through December 21. You can also get free in-store pickup so you can skip the lines and crowds, but that's likely to be a madhouse on Black Friday weekend, if they even make it available for the sale event. Keep an eye on Target's Black Friday headquarters for the latest information.

