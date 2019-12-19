LIST: Billboard's Top 10 "Weird Christmas Songs"

We've had fun this morning playing your favorite Christmas Guilty pleasures... I mean, who knew Cheech & Chong had a Christmas song? ("Santa Claus and his Old Lady")

Billboard.com came out today with their list of 10 weird Christmas songs...

1. "Silent Night", Can . . . A psych-rock version of the classic.

2. "The Little Drummer Boy", Christopher Lee . . . He's the actor who played Saruman in "The Lord of the Rings", among other things. When he turned 90, he unleashed a metal Christmas project, and this was a part of it. He died in 2015.

3. "Christmas", Low . . . A slow-core version of "The Little Drummer Boy".

4. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reggae", Paul McCartney . . . This strange instrumental was the B-side of "Wonderful Christmastime".

5. "Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)", Ramones

6. "Snoopy's Christmas", The Royal Guardsmen . . . A teen band from the '60s who told the story of Snoopy and his longtime foe the Red Baron putting aside their differences to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

7. "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer", William Shatner featuring ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons . . . It's from Shatner's 2018 "Shatner Claus" holiday album.

8. "The First Noel", TobyMac featuring Owl City . . . An awkward combination of electropop, "rap," and emo-synth.

9. "Oi to the World", The Vandals . . . A holiday song about a punk named Haji defending himself against a racist skinhead on Christmas.

10. "Christmas with Satan", James White.

