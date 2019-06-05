LIST: First Dance Songs Based On Your Astrological Sign

PopSugar.com talked with an astrologist to find out the right FIRST DANCE SONG based on your astrological sign...

Aquarius (Jan. 21-Feb. 19): "You and Me" by Lifehouse

Pisces (Feb. 20-March 20): "I Knew I Loved You" by Savage Garden

Aries (March 21-April 20): "You Are the Best Thing" by Ray LaMontagne

Taurus (April 21-May 21): "All My Life" by K-Ci & JoJo

Gemini (May 22-June 21): "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Cancer (June 22-July 22): "Head Over Feet" by Alanis Morissette

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): "Crazy For You" by Madonna

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept.23): "(Everything I Do) I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams

Libra (Sept. 24-Oct. 23): "At Last" by Etta James

Scorpio (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): "Crazy Love" by Van Morrison

Sagittarius (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): "In My Life" by The Beatles

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 20): "Wonderful Tonight" by Eric Clapton

