LIST: Here Are The Stores That Will Be Open Christmas Eve and Day
In case you have a last minute Christmas Day emergency
We're guessing the last thing on your to-do list for Christmas Day is shopping, but hey, sometimes emergencies spring up. Whether the holiday meal's a mess or your grandkid gets sick, you may need to run out for some essentials. While most stores stay open on Christmas Eve, downtowns and strip malls are (understandably) much quieter on Christmas Day. Grocery stores are especially tricky, as chains such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe's usually shut their doors on December 25.
However, you still have some options. With some help from The Balance, we've compiled a list of stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018. We'll keep adding as we hear back from other retailers, but between these grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies, you should be able to find almost anything you need that you can't find in your stocking.
Stores Open on Christmas Eve:
Bass Pro Shops
Burlington (most until 1 a.m.)
Cabela’s
Cost Plus World Market (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Cracker Barrel (until 2 p.m.)
Home Depot (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
ModCloth (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
Sam’s Club (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
Starbucks
Stonewall Kitchen
West Elm
Whole Foods
Stores Open on Christmas Day:
7-Eleven
Albertson's
Casey's
Circle K/Couche-Tard
Cumberland Farms
CVS
Family Dollar
Rite Aid
Starbucks (may vary by location)
Sheetz
Speedway
Walgreens/Duane Reade
