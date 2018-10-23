LIST: Here Are The Stores That Will Be Open Christmas Eve and Day

We're guessing the last thing on your to-do list for Christmas Day is shopping, but hey, sometimes emergencies spring up. Whether the holiday meal's a mess or your grandkid gets sick, you may need to run out for some essentials. While most stores stay open on Christmas Eve, downtowns and strip malls are (understandably) much quieter on Christmas Day. Grocery stores are especially tricky, as chains such as Whole Foods and Trader Joe's usually shut their doors on December 25.

However, you still have some options. With some help from The Balance, we've compiled a list of stores open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018. We'll keep adding as we hear back from other retailers, but between these grocery stores, convenience stores, and pharmacies, you should be able to find almost anything you need that you can't find in your stocking.

Stores Open on Christmas Eve:

Bass Pro Shops

Burlington (most until 1 a.m.)

Cabela’s

Cost Plus World Market (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Cracker Barrel (until 2 p.m.)

Home Depot (6 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

ModCloth (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Sam’s Club (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Starbucks

Stonewall Kitchen

West Elm

Whole Foods

Stores Open on Christmas Day:

7-Eleven

Albertson's

Casey's

Circle K/Couche-Tard

Cumberland Farms

CVS

Family Dollar

Rite Aid

Starbucks (may vary by location)

Sheetz

Speedway

Walgreens/Duane Reade

Of course, as they say, the best defense is a good offen

Need a bite to eat? Check out these restaurants open on Christmas.