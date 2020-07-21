LIST: Here's Every State's Favorite Snacks

If you were planning to have a kale salad for lunch, you're doing it wrong, because today is National Junk Food Day! The website Zippia.com analyzed Google searches from all 50 states to find each state's favorite snack. And three categories dominated: potato chips, candy bars, and cookies. Here are the highlights.

1. Candy bars topped the list in 10 states: Utah, 3 Musketeers . . . New Hampshire, Almond Joy . . . Tennessee, Baby Ruth . . . Massachusetts, Crunch Bar . . . Pennsylvania, Hershey's . . . Nevada, Kit Kats . . . South Dakota, Milky Way . . . Louisiana, PayDay . . . Minnesota, Snickers . . . and Wisconsin, Twix.

2. Eight states love cookies: Oreos are the top snack in Hawaii, New Jersey, Connecticut, Maryland, and Virginia . . . Chips Ahoy took the top spot in New York . . . Grandma's Cookies are #1 in Missouri . . . and Nutter Butters are #1 in Kansas.

3. Various potato chips took first in seven states: Kettle chips in Oregon . . . Lay's in West Virginia and Georgia . . . Pringles in Indiana and Iowa . . . Ruffles in Alabama . . . and salt-and-vinegar chips in South Carolin

4. A few more snacks that got more than one state: Fritos are #1 in Delaware, Kentucky, and Nebraska . . . Cheez-Its in Arizona and Washington . . . Ritz Crackers came in first in Maine and Rhode Island . . . Michigan and Oklahoma love South Patch Kids . . . and Starburst snagged the top spot in North Carolina and Ohio.

5. And finally, the LAMEST snacks on the list: Wyoming and North Dakota are both obsessed with sunflower seeds . . . and granola bars are #1 in Alaska.

Click Here to check out the survey.