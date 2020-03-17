LIST: Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus
Is your state doing all it can to fight the coronavirus?
March 17, 2020
Wallethub has crunched the data to find out which U.S. states are taking the most and least aggressive measures to fight the coronavirus. Based on such factors as tested cases per capita, state legislation on the pandemic, percentage of the population without insurance, and share of the workforce in the most affected industries, here are the 10 states that are doing best so far at fighting the pandemic.
Rhode Island
Connecticut
Maryland
New York
Washington
Massachusetts
New Jersey
Minnesota
Vermont
Washington, D.C.
And here are the 10 states taking the least aggressive measures so far
Wyoming
Mississippi
Texas
Nevada
Oklahoma
Missouri
Hawaii
Kansas
Tennessee
Indiana
