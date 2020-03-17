LIST: Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus

Wallethub has crunched the data to find out which U.S. states are taking the most and least aggressive measures to fight the coronavirus. Based on such factors as tested cases per capita, state legislation on the pandemic, percentage of the population without insurance, and share of the workforce in the most affected industries, here are the 10 states that are doing best so far at fighting the pandemic.

Rhode Island

Connecticut

Maryland

New York

Washington

Massachusetts

New Jersey

Minnesota

Vermont

Washington, D.C.

And here are the 10 states taking the least aggressive measures so far

Wyoming

Mississippi

Texas

Nevada

Oklahoma

Missouri

Hawaii

Kansas

Tennessee

Indiana

