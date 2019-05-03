LIST: The most popular baby names of the '80s

A decade characterized by hair bands, leg warmers and neon, the '80s was certainly a rad time in history. Reagan was in office, the internet hadn't gone mainstream and the Berlin Wall came tumbling down. Whether you're a child of the '80s or you just have an affinity for the decade, you may want to give your little one a totally choice name from this era.

Browse the 20 gnarliest names of the '80s to find the right fit for your little dude or dudette.

These were the overall most popular names of the '80s, according to the Social Security Administration.

Males

Michael Christopher Matthew Joshua David James Daniel Robert John Joseph

Females

Jessica Jennifer Amanda Ashley Sarah Stephanie Melissa Nicole Elizabeth Heather

Click here to read more.