LIST: The Most Popular Halloween Candy In Every State

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups won the most states

September 30, 2019
A new study analyzed Google searches to figure out the most popular Halloween candy in every state.  Reese's Peanut Butter Cups won the most states, including MISSOURI, with 12, and M&M's came in second, with 11.

Milk Duds had a surprisingly strong showing, winning five states, and Snickers won five states as well. 

The most popular Halloween candy in ILLINOIS are Jolly Ranchers.

