LIST: Oprah’s Favorite Things List Includes $168 Adult Onesies!

Oprah Winfrey has released her latest list of Favorite Things ahead of the holiday season. In addition to featuring an an adult onesie that runs $168 (the LA Relaxed Jumpsuit), the list features a variety of gifts perfect for family members of all ages and personalities.

Here's a breakdown of her 2018 Favorite Things by the numbers. Cue the holiday horns!

69

The number of discounted items on the list—just don't forget to use Oprah's special code!

13,176.63

The total price for everything on the list, discounts included.

107

This year's list features the most items ever, including the totally cool Q7FN QLED TV by Samsung.



13.50

The price of the cheapest item on the list—Truff hot sauce. Apparently, even Winfrey's partner Stedman Graham is a fan. "This spicy, black-truffle-infused sauce is the really delicious deal. But don't just take my word for it: Stedman was a Louisiana Hot Sauce man for 30 years before he tasted this stuff," Winfrey's description revealed.

1,525.50

The price of the most expensive item on the list—a Story Bikes electric step-through bike. With a 10 percent "OPRAH" code discount, the price comes to just over $1,500. "My Santa Barbara neighbor makes this battery-powered beauty," Winfrey's description for the bike read. "I love mine because (a) I can pedal up to 20 miles per hour and (b) for every one sold, a nonelectric model is donated to a person in Africa, South America, or Southeast Asia."

5

For the number of eco-friendly gifts that made the list, including copper-plated stainless steel Izola cocktail straws, P.F. Candle Co. potted candles, an electric bike, a Bindle Bottle (with a hidden storage compartment!) and a Burgon & Ball Flora & Fauna gardening set,

3

The number of presents on this year's list for your furry friend, including a monogrammed pet blanket, dog DNA test and spa day bucket—personalized robe included.

Here are some of the other useful--and random--things that made the list this year:

Jeanne Simmons Animal Hats ($24)

APL TechLoom Bliss sneakers ($200)

Empowered by Maya J Bracelets ($38)

H-Al Slow Juicer ($699)

Martin’s Bar-B-Que Sauce Bucket ($50)

Casa Dragones Tequila Blanco Mini ($42)

Courant Catch: 3 wireless Charging Accessory Trays ($175)

Lumos Kickstart Helmets ($180)

Grow Your Own Christmas Tree Kit ($45)

Spa Day Bucket for Pets ($50)

Click Here for the full list.