LIST: The Top 10 Christmas Movies Of All Time
2,000 Americans were polled
December 12, 2019
A new survey asked 2,000 Americans what the BEST Christmas movie of ALL TIME is...
1. "A Christmas Story"
2. "A Charlie Brown Christmas"
3. "It's a Wonderful Life"
4. "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles"
5. "Home Alone"
6. "The Polar Express"
7. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"
8. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"
9. "The Shop Around the Corner"
10. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"
The survey also asked for the Best On-Screen SANTAS in Christmas movies, and the Top Five were the ones in: "The Santa Clause", "Miracle on 34th Street", "A Christmas Story", "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town", and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer".
