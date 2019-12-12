LIST: The Top 10 Christmas Movies Of All Time

A new survey asked 2,000 Americans what the BEST Christmas movie of ALL TIME is...

1. "A Christmas Story"

2. "A Charlie Brown Christmas"

3. "It's a Wonderful Life"

4. "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles"

5. "Home Alone"

6. "The Polar Express"

7. "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation"

8. "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

9. "The Shop Around the Corner"

10. "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town"

The survey also asked for the Best On-Screen SANTAS in Christmas movies, and the Top Five were the ones in: "The Santa Clause", "Miracle on 34th Street", "A Christmas Story", "Santa Clause Is Coming to Town", and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer".

Click Here to read more.