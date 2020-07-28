LIST: The Weirdest Town Name in All 50 States

Zippia spent some serious time and found the weirdest TOWN NAME in all 50 states. Here are some of our favorites . . .

1. Booger Hollow, Arkansas . . . and Booger Hole, West Virginia.

2. Number Eight, Missouri . . . and Ninety Six, South Carolina.

3. Paint Lick, Kentucky.

4. Accident, Maryland.

5. Satan's Kingdom, Massachusetts.

6. Dummer, New Hampshire.

7. Handsome Eddy, New York.

8. The founders of these three must not have been impressed: Dull, Ohio . . . Boring, Oregon . . . and Bland, Virginia.

9. Some random sounds also made the list: Eek, Alaska . . . What Cheer, Iowa . . . Zap, North Dakota . . . and Ding Dong, Texas.

10. Lots of animal names: Frog Eye, Alabama . . . Catfish Paradise, Arizona . . . Flea Hill, Delaware . . . Chicken Bristle, Illinois . . . Elephant Butte, New Mexico . . . Plenty Bears, South Dakota . . . Mosquitoville, Vermont . . . and Worms, Nebraska.

