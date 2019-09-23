LIST: Things That Will Make 90's Kids Feel Old

Here's a few things to make kids of the '90s feel OLD...

1. Things that are now 20 years old include the shows "Roswell" and "Angel", and the movies "Cruel Intentions", "10 Things I Hate About You", "She's All That" and "American Pie".

2. "Friends" is 25 and so is GREEN DAY's "Dookie" album.

3. If Bart Simpson aged like a regular person, he'd be 40 years old now.

4. In three years, DESINTY'S CHILD will be eligible for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

5. MARK-PAUL GOSSELAAR is older today than DENNIS HASKINS was when he started playing Mr. Belding on "Saved by the Bell" . . . which turned 30 this year.

6. "Jurassic Park", "Mrs. Doubtfire", and "Hocus Pocus" were all released closer to the Moon landing than they were to today.

